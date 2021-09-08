Police looking for suspect vehicles in connection to 'targeted' shooting on Six Nations
Six Nations and provincial police are searching for two suspect vehicles in connection to a targeted shooting that left one person with serious injuries last week.
The incident happened on Mohawk Road between Third Line Road and Fourth Line Road on Sept. 2. One person was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for treatment.
The first suspect vehicle is described by police as a black, 2021 Toyota Corolla with licence plate CSDC 457. The second vehicle is a black sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze.
Police said the suspects fled the area after the shooting and are still outstanding.
The investigation is ongoing. Police do not believe there is a threat to public safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
London, Ont. police investigating gravel-throwing incident at Trudeau campaign stop
Police in London, Ont., say they are investigating after someone threw gravel at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign event Monday.
Conservatives face mounting pressure to release costed promises as debates loom
The Conservatives are facing mounting pressure to release how much each of their election promises would cost taxpayers, as leaders prepare for Wednesday’s French-language debate.
TRUTH TRACKER | No, COVID-19 vaccines do not violate the Nuremberg Code
Contrary to social media claims alleging otherwise, COVID-19 vaccines do not violate the Nuremberg Code, a set of ethical principles developed in the wake of Nazi atrocities during the Second World War. CTVNews.ca examines these false claims.
RCMP decides against apology to Black community for excessive Halifax street checks
The RCMP says there will be no formal apology to Halifax's Black communities for its heavy use of street checks, despite the Halifax Regional Police having done so almost two years ago.
5 things to know for Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Canada has now fully vaccinated 77.03 per cent of the country's eligible population.
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, economists expect no change
The Bank of Canada will make its latest interest announcement this morning.
Tonight's French debate, Thursday's English debate pivotal for federal leaders
Five federal party leaders will face off in the first of two official election debates tonight in what may well be their best chance to sway voters before election day on Sept. 20.
Leaders sharpen attacks, condemn protesters with less than 2 weeks left in election campaign
Party leaders kicked off the final two-week stretch of the 2021 federal election Tuesday with strong words in an effort to distinguish themselves from their opponents, while imploring for a respectful democratic campaign amid escalating violence from anti-vaccination protesters.
Britney Spears' father files to end court conservatorship
Britney Spears' father filed Tuesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years.
London
-
Extensive damage following possible tornado in Huron-Bruce
Severe thunderstorms and a possible tornado rolled through southern Ontario Tuesday evening, leaving behind a path of destruction.
-
Western warns school year jeopardized by parties and aggressive behaviour
Leadership at Western University has issued a blunt warning to students.
-
Vaccination opponents blocked from complaining to the wrong government
An effort to politicize public health measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic was stopped in its tracks at city hall.
Windsor
-
City gives green light for red light cameras
A total of 10 red light cameras will be installed at intersections throughout Windsor.
-
'We don’t want you in here': small business refusing fully vaccinated customers
A small shop selling beads and herbal medicines in Windsor Ont., is asking customers if they’re vaccinated, before allowing them to shop.
-
Temperatures cool slightly in Windsor-Essex
Temperatures dip slightly for the next couple of days in Windsor-Essex
Barrie
-
Automotive tech company chooses Oro-Medonte
A company that converts performance and classic vehicles to electric is expanding to Oro-Medonte.
-
More than 102 new COVID-19 cases logged in Simcoe Muskoka since Friday
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) logged more than 100 new COVID-19 cases over the long weekend.
-
Special weather statement issued for much of Central Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of central Ontario as heavy rainfall is expected overnight.
Northern Ontario
-
When should I keep my child home from school? Your top COVID-19 questions answered
Schools across Ontario will begin to resume in-person learning this week. Here are the answers to some of your top COVID-19 questions.
-
'Actions' can be taken in light of controversial social media posts by acting medical officer, Ontario's top doctor says
Amid renewed calls for the appointment of a local acting medical officer of health to be dismissed due to controversial social media posts, Ontario's top doctor says there are 'actions' he can take if he feels like a region isn’t taking the proper precautions against COVID-19.
-
Ontario man accidentally overpays credit card bill by $16,000 due to typo
An Ontario man who overpaid his credit card bill by $16,000 because of a typo said he was shocked to learn it would be weeks before he got his money back.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 8, 2021
The latest news on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
-
One injured in south-end crash involving police cruiser
Emergency crews are at the scene of a collision involving an Ottawa police cruiser and another vehicle in the south end.
-
London, Ont. police investigating gravel-throwing incident at Trudeau campaign stop
Police in London, Ont., say they are investigating after someone threw gravel at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign event Monday.
Toronto
-
Safety and stars: TIFF navigates an expanded hybrid festival amid Delta concerns
If there's one thing organizers of the Toronto International Film Festival learned from last year's pandemic-tailored showcase, it's that they 'have to adapt constantly,' says co-head Cameron Bailey.
-
Severe weather system hammers southern Ontario, leaves thousands without power
A severe weather system that hammered southern Ontario on Tuesday with heavy rain, thunder and wind left more than 27,000 people without power and caused significant damage in some areas.
-
Ontario woman says she was denied boarding Air Canada flight despite following new COVID-19 rules
An Ontario woman and her son said they were denied boarding an Air Canada flight in the United States and were forced to rent a car and drive hundreds of kilometres home despite appearing to have followed new COVID-19 requirements.
Montreal
-
Man with ties to cocaine smuggling shot and killed in Montreal residential garage in city's 18th homicide of 2021
A 63-year-old man died Tuesday night in a residential garage after a shooting in the Montreal neighbourhood of St. Leonard, police say.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating several evening and overnight fires
Montreal’s arson squad had their hands full Wednesday with several fires occurring through Tuesday evening and overnight suspected of being deliberately set.
-
All health-care workers must be vaccinated by Oct. 15 or face suspension without pay, Quebec announces
Quebec's health minister also announced that anyone visiting a hospital must present their vaccine passport.
Atlantic
-
RCMP decides against apology to Black community for excessive Halifax street checks
The RCMP says there will be no formal apology to Halifax's Black communities for its heavy use of street checks, despite the Halifax Regional Police having done so almost two years ago.
-
'A senseless and tragic loss of life': Friends and family remember Truro homicide victim
Friends and family of Prabhjot Singh are shocked and saddened as they try to make sense of what happened early Sunday morning in Truro.
-
Classes resume in Nova Scotia amid COVID-19 concerns
Students in Nova Scotia are still wearing masks, for now, and there are strict cleaning protocols in place, but there is still a bit of uneasiness among some people as students returned to class.
Winnipeg
-
Man attacked while walking his dog, woman hit with brick, Air1 tracks stolen vehicle: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say officers responded to three separate incidents that happened on Sunday involving a man being attacked while walking his dog, a woman hit with a brick, and an Air1 tracking down a stolen vehicle.
-
TRUTH TRACKER
TRUTH TRACKER | No, COVID-19 vaccines do not violate the Nuremberg Code
Contrary to social media claims alleging otherwise, COVID-19 vaccines do not violate the Nuremberg Code, a set of ethical principles developed in the wake of Nazi atrocities during the Second World War. CTVNews.ca examines these false claims.
-
PPC leader Maxime Bernier continues Manitoba campaign tour
The leader of the People's Party of Canada continued his campaign tour in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 4,903 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths since Friday
Alberta now has more than 15,000 active COVID-19 cases and 600 patients in hospital with the disease.
-
Outbreaks at Calgary Zone seniors living facilities double over four-day reporting period
Much like the first wave of the pandemic, it appears seniors in the Calgary area face an increased risk of exposure to the virus as more outbreaks are being identified in congregate living settings.
-
Alberta $100 incentive fails to move the vaccination needle over Labour Day long weekend
The $100 vaccination incentive wasn't a bomb but also wasn't the blockbuster the Alberta government hoped it would be over the long weekend.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 4,903 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths since Friday
Alberta now has more than 15,000 active COVID-19 cases and 600 patients in hospital with the disease.
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, economists expect no change
The Bank of Canada will make its latest interest announcement this morning.
-
London, Ont. police investigating gravel-throwing incident at Trudeau campaign stop
Police in London, Ont., say they are investigating after someone threw gravel at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign event Monday.
Vancouver
-
Details revealed of how B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccine passport system will work
Details of B.C.'s so-called 'vaccine passport' system have been revealed by health officials, and residents of the province are asked to sign up online or by phone.
-
B.C. doctors pressured to reduce virtual appointments
Family physicians, specialists and surgeons in British Columbia have received a stern letter pressuring them to resume in-person appointments as provincial officials hint they may reassess how they compensate doctors for virtual visits.
-
'Sadness' hangs over start of school year because of missing B.C. teacher
At Katzie Elementary in Surrey, the disappearance of teacher-librarian Naomi Onotera cast a dark shadow over the start of the school year.