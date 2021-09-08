Police looking for suspect vehicles in connection to 'targeted' shooting on Six Nations

KITCHENER -

Six Nations and provincial police are searching for two suspect vehicles in connection to a targeted shooting that left one person with serious injuries last week.

The incident happened on Mohawk Road between Third Line Road and Fourth Line Road on Sept. 2. One person was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for treatment.

The first suspect vehicle is described by police as a black, 2021 Toyota Corolla with licence plate CSDC 457. The second vehicle is a black sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze.

Police said the suspects fled the area after the shooting and are still outstanding.

The investigation is ongoing. Police do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.