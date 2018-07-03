

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a woman was assaulted by an unknown suspect while walking down the street in Waterloo on Friday.

Police say the woman was walking in the area of Lester and Hickory Streets around 1 a.m. by herself.

She was then approached from behind and grabbed by the suspect.

Police say she was able to break free and was not injured.

The suspect is described as having a slim build, wearing black pants and a black hoodie with the hood up.

Police are looking to identify this person and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

They are also warning the public to be aware of their surroundings and if possible travel in groups at night.