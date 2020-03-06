Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a woman wanted in connection to stabbing incident.

Police believe Jada Prendergast, 24, of Kitchener was involved in a stabbing that left one person with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened February 18th in the area of Linden Avenue and Joseph Street in Kitchener.

Prendergast has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say Prendergast is 5’3 with a slight build and blonde hair.

Anyone who spots Prendergast is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.