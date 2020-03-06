Police looking for suspect in stabbing incident
CTV Kitchener Published Friday, March 6, 2020 11:57PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a suspect named Jada Prendergast in connection to a stabbing incident. (WRPS)
Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a woman wanted in connection to stabbing incident.
Police believe Jada Prendergast, 24, of Kitchener was involved in a stabbing that left one person with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident happened February 18th in the area of Linden Avenue and Joseph Street in Kitchener.
Prendergast has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
Police say Prendergast is 5’3 with a slight build and blonde hair.
Anyone who spots Prendergast is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.