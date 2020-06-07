WATERLOO -- Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an overnight shooting in the area of Charles and Cedar Streets in Kitchener.

Multiple shots were fired around 2 a.m. during a gathering at a residence, according to officials.

A dispute reportedly broke out between two people that led to the shooting of a man in his 30s.

"I would say I was 40 or 50 feet away from the shot," said neighbour Jimmy Paquette. "I kind of hit the floor as soon as possible. I actually banged my head off the floor."

Neighbour Dana Terriah remembers hearing five or seven shots being fired.

"I saw a bunch of people running off," said neighbour Justin Collier. "I went to take my dog out just after 2 a.m. and saw a bunch of people run up the road and scatter down the streets."

Police say the shooting victim is now in stable condition, but will not provide specifics to the injury.

"Just knowing that's going on really close to home is a bit of a shock for sure," said neighbour Denver Schlitt.

Waterloo Regional Police say there have been no arrests in regard to the investigation and ask anyone in the area at the time to contact them.