Police looking for suspect in knifepoint store robbery
An image released by regional police released of a suspect in a knifepoint robbery. (Courtesy: WRPS) (Feb. 24, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Images have been released of a suspect in a knifepoint robbery at a Cambridge convenience store.
Regional Police were called to the Barbara Court business around 11 a.m. on Sunday.
A man reportedly entered the store, brandished a knife, and demanded cash from an employee.
He received an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot, according to officials. No one was injured during the incident.
He was last seen heading north on Walter Street wearing a grey and black coat and track pants.
The man is described as white, around 25 years old, 5’6-5’9 tall, with a thin build and a beard.
Anyone who has information, or is able to identify the images, is asked to contact police.
Looking to identify & speak with the male captured in these images in connection to a robbery that occurred on February 23, 2020, on Barbara Court in Cambridge. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime. More:https://t.co/nHVcjm14wV pic.twitter.com/HGlBnuJ4QS— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 24, 2020