KITCHENER -- Images have been released of a suspect in a knifepoint robbery at a Cambridge convenience store.

Regional Police were called to the Barbara Court business around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

A man reportedly entered the store, brandished a knife, and demanded cash from an employee.

He received an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot, according to officials. No one was injured during the incident.

He was last seen heading north on Walter Street wearing a grey and black coat and track pants.

The man is described as white, around 25 years old, 5’6-5’9 tall, with a thin build and a beard.

Anyone who has information, or is able to identify the images, is asked to contact police.