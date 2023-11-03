Police looking for suspect in armed Waterloo home invasion

Waterloo regional police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth after a home invasion in Waterloo.

Officers responded to a home in the area of Erb Street West and Culpepper Drive around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a robbery.

Police say four people went to the home and assaulted someone with a firearm.

The group stole personal belongings from the victim and fled the area, police say.

Police seized suspected fentanyl as part of the investigation.

A 43-year-old Kitchener woman, a 28-year-old Waterloo woman and a 35-year-old man were arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was additionally charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

Police say the fourth suspect has not yet been arrested. No description has been released.