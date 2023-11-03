KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for suspect in armed Waterloo home invasion

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth after a home invasion in Waterloo.

    Officers responded to a home in the area of Erb Street West and Culpepper Drive around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a robbery.

    Police say four people went to the home and assaulted someone with a firearm.

    The group stole personal belongings from the victim and fled the area, police say.

    Police seized suspected fentanyl as part of the investigation.

    A 43-year-old Kitchener woman, a 28-year-old Waterloo woman and a 35-year-old man were arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    The man was additionally charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

    Police say the fourth suspect has not yet been arrested. No description has been released.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024

    Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News