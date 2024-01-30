KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for suspect after Waterloo business theft

    Waterloo regional police are looking to identity this person in connection to a break-in. Waterloo regional police are looking to identity this person in connection to a break-in.
    Regional police have released an image in connection to a construction equipment theft in Waterloo.

    Police say the thief broke in to the business in the area of Erb and Albert Streets between 4 and 5 a.m.

    The suspect is described as a white male, average build, wearing dark winter clothing, an orange hat and black shoes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

