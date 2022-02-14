Police looking for suspect after robbery at south Kitchener business
Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect after an undisclosed amount of merchandise was stolen from a business in the Ottawa Street South and Alpine Road area of Kitchener Sunday evening.
Police say around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday a man brandished a utility knife at a store employee while attempting to steal merchandise.
He then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of merchandise and took off in a hatchback motor vehicle.
The male suspect is described as white, 35 to 45 years old, approximately 5-11 tall, with an average build. The man was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black and grey camouflage jacket, red pants and brown shoes.
No injuries were reported.
