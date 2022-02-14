Police looking for suspect after robbery at south Kitchener business

Waterloo Regional Police

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver