Police looking for suspect after pharmacy robbed in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Kitchener pharmacy with a knife.

Police say officers responded to the business near the intersection of Highland and Westmount roads around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, two people entered the pharmacy brandishing knives and stole narcotics. No one was hurt.

The suspects fled the area in a white pickup that was later found abandoned around 1.5 km away.

Officers arrested one of the suspects, a 19-year-old Kitchener man, after a short foot chase.

The other suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens and approximately six feet tall.

Tuesday’s incident comes around two months after a pharmacy at the same intersection was also robbed by two men with knives.

Police did not immediately respond when asked if the two robberies are connected.