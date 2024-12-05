KITCHENER
    • Police looking for potential victims as part of investigation into sexual assault on Guelph buses

    A Guelph transit bus appears in a file photo. (CTV News Kitchener)
    Guelph Police Service is looking for any potential victims after arresting a man for sexually assaulting a stranger on a city bus.

    In late October, a 74-year-old man was arrested after a woman in her 50s said she was touched inappropriately.

    Investigators believe the man may have been involved in two other incidents in 2022 and 2023. In those cases, 12 and 13-year-old girls said an older man touched them or spoke with them inappropriately while they were on the bus.

    The man was described as possibly Indian with a long white beard and a turban.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

