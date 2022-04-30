Police looking for missing Waterloo man

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Waterloo man.

Garrett Rickert, 23, was last seen Friday April 29 at around 6 a.m. in the area of Bearinger Road in Waterloo.

Rickert is described as white, 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair. He may be wearing a brown toque and red flannel lumberjack coat.

Police said Rickert may also be driving a brown Toyota Tundra with Ontario licence plate AZ 93010.

Anyone with information about Rickert’s whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.