KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are looking for help locating two missing teen girls last seen a week ago.

According to police, both teens were last seen in Waterloo and reported missing on October 1.

Gabriella Iusi, 16, is described as five feet five inches tall, with light brown chin length hair and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve crop top and black jeans.

Amanda Fuoco, 18, is also around five feet five inches tall, average build with pink hair and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a burgundy long sleeved top and blue jeans.

Police say they may be in the company of a man and two pit bulls.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-570-97777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.