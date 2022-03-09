Police looking for missing Kitchener man

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person from Kitchener.

In a media release issued Wednesday, police said Ebube Cyril Okafor-Oguerina, 20, was last seen on Feb. 17 in the area of Old Carriage Drive in the city.

Okafor-Oguerina is described as Black and 5-foot-11 tall with a large build. He was last seen wearing a large dark coat that went past his waist and dark coloured pants.

Anyone who has had contact with him or with information about his whereabouts is ask to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.