Police looking for missing 70-year-old man
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 10:46PM EDT
Ross Baker was last seen on Wednesday night in Kitchener (Supplied: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are looking for a 70-year-old man last seen on Wednesday evening.
Ross Baker was last seen in the area of Hoffman Street and Southdale Avenue in Kitchener around 8 p.m.
Police say he was wearing glasses, a grey jacket with a hood, gold pants and dark boots with lights in the heels.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.