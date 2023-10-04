Police looking for men on motorcycle who tried to rob Guelph bank

Kitchener

    A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

    Guelph police are looking for two men who allegedly tried to rob a bank on Tuesday afternoon.

    Officers were called to the financial institution near Clair Road and Gordon Street just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Staff told police two men wearing motorcycle helmets entered the bank and demanded cash, but ultimately left empty-handed.

    No weapons were seen and no one was hurt.

    After the attempted robbery, the men sped away on a red motorcycle.

    The first is described as “possibly Black” and 5-foot-7 with a slim build. He was wearing a black sweater, orange or red pants, black gloves and a black helmet covered in white tape.

    Police said the second is brown-skinned and 5-foot-7 with a slim build and facial hair. He was wearing a grey and black Nike sweater, grey track pants, grey and black Nike shoes, black gloves and a black helmet covered with white tape.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7415.

