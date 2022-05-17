Police looking for man who tried to photograph young female in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are searching for a man that approached a young female at a school in the area of Chesapeake Drive and Mooring Post Lane in Waterloo.

According to police, it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The man repeatedly asked to take pictures of the female, before she was able to flee and seek help.

The man is described as white, around 25 to 30-years-old, standing six feet tall, with short dirty blonde or brown hair and facial stubble. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and riding a dark colour bicycle.

Police said there were no physical injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.