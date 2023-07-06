Police looking for man who threw fake money onto busy Guelph, Ont. road

Police in Guelph are looking for a man they say threw fake cash onto a busy road Tuesday evening.

Police say they started getting calls about someone throwing $50 bills into traffic on Edinburgh Road South near Wilsonview Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

According to police, several people stopped their cars and ran into the street to pick up the money before realizing it was fake.

Police say no one was hurt, but the situation was “very unsafe.”

The fake bills said “film prop” on them, according to one caller.

After throwing the money into traffic, the man reportedly walked away.

He's described as white and around 30-year-old. The man was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, shorts and a backpack. He also had a large dog with him.

Anyone with information is asked to email police at jthall@guelphpolice.ca.