Police looking for man who shot BB gun in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot at people outside a Cambridge business.
According to police, the incident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday, in the area of King St. E and Westminster Dr. S.
Police said a man in a building allegedly shot what they believe to be a BB gun at a group of people. No one was hurt.
Police are trying to identify the man. He is described as white, in his late 30’s to early 40’s, with a thin build.
Anyone with information or surveillance video from the area is asked to call police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of U.S. Capitol riots hearing
Donald Trump's former campaign manager Bill Stepien abruptly pulled out of Monday's appearance before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, citing a family emergency, the panel said.
Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon
Brazil's search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a restive area of the Amazon a week ago advanced with the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings of the men submerged in a river.
Royal Family to keep Queen Elizabeth's son Andrew out of spotlight
Prince Andrew will not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a 'family decision' was taken, effectively keeping the Queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year.
Police find clothing of missing Ontario boy, 'exhausting every resource' to locate him
Police in Ontario say they're 'exhausting every resource' in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than US$10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.
Vaccines likely to reduce risk of long COVID, experts say, but by how much?
As more details emerge about the long-term effects of COVID-19, experts say vaccination is likely to have protective benefits against long COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection. But an important question that has yet to be answered is exactly how much protection it offers.
Canada urged to support COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
Advocates for vaccine equity are calling on the Canadian government to join the push for a patent waiver to help in the global fight against COVID-19, just as the World Trade Organization opens high-level talks on this and other issues.
London
-
Gunshots in south London neighbourhood
An investigation is underway after sounds of gunshots were heard Sunday night in a residential area, according to police.
-
Dancing OPP officer
Acting OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk is doing what he can to maintain a work-life balance — by dancing.
-
London police cruiser involved in early morning crash
A London Police Service vehicle suffered extensive damage in an early morning crash near the downtown.
Windsor
-
Windsor council warned of 'significant risk' of losing NextStar EV battery plant without expedited provincial zoning order
Windsor city council is being asked to support a request to the province to provide an expedited zoning approval for the NextStar battery plant investment, without which the $5-billion Stellantis-LGES plant and the associated 2,500 jobs could be in jeopardy, according to a city report.
-
Life-threatening injuries after Chatham motorcycle crash
A Chatham man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was on, crashed and struck a road sign, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Extensive search for missing canoeist underway in Tiny Township
An extensive air and water search is underway in Tiny Township for a missing canoeist.
-
ROAD CLOSED
ROAD CLOSED | One person airlifted in critical condition after Wasaga Beach crash
One person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Wasaga Beach Monday.
-
Georgian College students to attend in-person graduation
Georgian College will be holding in-person convocations for the first time in two years today.
Northern Ontario
-
Emergency declared in Echo Bay area due to oil spill
An emergency declaration is in place in the Echo Bay area following last week’s oil spill at Algoma Steel.
-
Connecting link work in Timmins is set to get underway
With Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins recently identified as one of the worst roads in the province by the Canadian Automobile Association’s recent survey, construction on the main thoroughfare is set to begin.
-
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
-
Public hearings in Ottawa LRT Inquiry begin today
The first public hearings in the inquiry looking into Stage 1 of Ottawa LRT begin today, with a former rail director testifying.
-
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
Toronto
-
Police find clothing of missing Ontario boy, 'exhausting every resource' to locate him
Police in Ontario say they're 'exhausting every resource' in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
-
At least half of Toronto encampment residents return to Clarence Square after city clearing
At least half of the residents living at a small park in downtown Toronto returned just hours after the city partially cleared their encampment on Sunday.
-
Sentencing hearing underway for Toronto's van attacker, victims describe pain, anger
Grief and anger filled a Toronto courtroom on Monday as those deeply affected by the city's deadly van attack presented victim impact statements at a sentencing hearing for the man behind the rampage.
Montreal
-
1 child dead, another in critical condition after backyard pool accidents
Two separate pool incidents in Quebec have left one child dead and another in critical condition within the span of just a day.
-
Quebec coroner's inquest begins into police shooting death of teen in 2018
A coroner's inquest will begin Monday into the death of Riley Fairholm, who was shot and killed just under four years ago during a police intervention in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
-
Quebec reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 480 cases from PCR testing
Quebec's health ministry reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday and 480 new PCR tests that came back positive in the last 24 hours.
Atlantic
-
Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
-
‘It's very disappointing’: N.B. government criticized for changing Truth and Reconciliation Day motion
People in New Brunswick are reacting to the provincial government’s removal of the term "unceded" land from a motion recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Uber big order: Halifax driver delivers $825 worth of McDonald’s to wedding
An Uber Eats driver in Halifax got the order of a lifetime Saturday night -- $825 worth of fast food.
Winnipeg
-
Crash in St. Vital sends woman to hospital
One woman was sent to the hospital on Sunday night following a two-car crash in St. Vital.
-
'Traumatizing': Whiteshell residents begin cleanup after weeks of severe flooding
Destroyed boathouses and missing docks are just some of the damages Whiteshell residents are returning to after floodwaters forced many to evacuate the area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flood warningS issued for Banff, Canmore and Exshaw
Significant rainfall and an above-average snowpack in Alberta's mountain parks has prompted flood warnings for communities along the Bow River.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary expected to receive average June rainfall in 48 hours
Nine years to the day from the start of the rainfall that led to the historic Calgary floods, significant rain and flash floods are possible again. Stay safe.
-
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
-
Traffic being diverted from fatal crash scene west of Sylvan Lake
At least one person was killed in a crash involving a semi near Sylvan Lake early Monday morning.
-
Koskinen officially not returning to Oilers, signs with Swiss team
Mikko Koskinen has signed a two-year contract with Hockey Club Lugano, the professional Swiss club announced on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Man 'stabbed multiple times with a sword' sent to hospital in Vancouver
Police say a man is in hospital after being injured with a unique weapon Sunday night in Vancouver.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Metro Vancouver tunnel, bridge blocked by Save Old Growth protesters during morning rush hour
A Metro Vancouver tunnel and a bridge were blocked by protesters during Monday's morning commute.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'