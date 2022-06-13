Police looking for man who shot BB gun in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot at people outside a Cambridge business.

According to police, the incident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday, in the area of King St. E and Westminster Dr. S.

Police said a man in a building allegedly shot what they believe to be a BB gun at a group of people. No one was hurt.

Police are trying to identify the man. He is described as white, in his late 30’s to early 40’s, with a thin build.

Anyone with information or surveillance video from the area is asked to call police.