Featured
Police looking for man who made ‘Inappropriate comments’ to kids
Conestoga Mall in Waterloo is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 11:05AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 11, 2019 11:07AM EST
An incident at Conestoga Mall has Waterloo Regional Police looking for a suspect.
Police say on Jan. 4, staff at the mall were alerted about a man in a wheelchair who made inappropriate comments to two young girls.
The alleged incident took place around 8 p.m. near a photo booth outside the Zhers store in the mall.
The incident was reported by a woman at the mall who left before police arrived.
Police are looking to speak with the suspect and the woman who made the initial report.
The suspect is described as a heavy set, white male in his 60’s with short grey hair, wearing dark clothing at the time. He was using a wheelchair with a red flag at the top.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.