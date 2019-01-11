

CTV Kitchener





An incident at Conestoga Mall has Waterloo Regional Police looking for a suspect.

Police say on Jan. 4, staff at the mall were alerted about a man in a wheelchair who made inappropriate comments to two young girls.

The alleged incident took place around 8 p.m. near a photo booth outside the Zhers store in the mall.

The incident was reported by a woman at the mall who left before police arrived.

Police are looking to speak with the suspect and the woman who made the initial report.

The suspect is described as a heavy set, white male in his 60’s with short grey hair, wearing dark clothing at the time. He was using a wheelchair with a red flag at the top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.