Police looking for man who allegedly sprayed someone with 'noxious substance' in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police said an early morning altercation on Wednesday resulted in a person being sprayed with a “noxious substance.”

Just before 6 a.m., police responded to the area of Pinebush Road and Conestoga Boulevard in Cambridge for a report of an altercation between two individuals.

Police said during the altercation the victim was sprayed with a noxious substance by an unknown suspect.

The suspect was described as a tall white man with a thin build and short dark hair.