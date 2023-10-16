Police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself to child inside Waterloo store

Waterloo regional police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a child inside a Waterloo store.

Investigators say he could also be involved in other similar indecent acts.

According to police, the most recent incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at a store in the area of King Street North and Northfield Drive East.

Investigators believe the same man may have been involved in similar indecent acts at the same location on Sept. 23 and May 27.

He’s described as white and around 50 to 60 years old with a thin build and white hair. Police say he was wearing a blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.