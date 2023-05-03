Police looking for man who allegedly asked girl to get in vehicle in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a male who allegedly asked a female youth to get into his vehicle.

On Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., a man allegedly approached a girl from his vehicle while she was walking on Charles Street neat Madison Avenue in Kitchener.

The man purportedly attempted to engage the youth in conversation and asked her to get into his vehicle, which the youth declined and continued to walk away.

Police say that the male continued to attempt a conversation with the girl and was last seen parked on Cameron Street North in his black sedan.

The suspect is described by police as a Black male, in his 20s, with short hair, and was wearing a black t-shirt.

There were no reported physical injuries.

Waterloo regional police are asking anyone with information to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.