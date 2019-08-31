

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A reported sexual assault that started with a man picking up a woman in downtown Kitchener is currently under investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police received a report of the incident that happened on Thursday evening.

Police say the man drove the woman from the downtown core to a park where she was sexually assaulted.

The male suspect is being described as white and driving a dark-coloured vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.