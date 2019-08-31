Featured
Police looking for man in connection to sexual assault case
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 2:02PM EDT
A reported sexual assault that started with a man picking up a woman in downtown Kitchener is currently under investigation.
Waterloo Regional Police received a report of the incident that happened on Thursday evening.
Police say the man drove the woman from the downtown core to a park where she was sexually assaulted.
The male suspect is being described as white and driving a dark-coloured vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.