Police looking for man in connection to alleged distraction theft in Fergus, Ont.

An image released by Wellington County OPP in connection to a Fergus distraction theft. An image released by Wellington County OPP in connection to a Fergus distraction theft.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver