Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous in Waterloo region
Waterloo regional police have released the name and photo of a man they believe is in the region and considered armed and dangerous.
In a news release issued Friday, June 3, police said they have grounds to arrest Clayton Hirtle, 22, in connection to a May 9 incident in downtown Kitchener.
Police were called to the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street that night for reports of gunshots.
At the time police said they received reports of two Black males, one with a handgun, who fled the area prior to officers’ arrival.
No injuries were reported.
According to police, Hirtle is from Coutice, Ont., just outside Oshawa.
He’s is described as 5-foot-10, around 165 pounds, with a thin build and long brown hair.
Police said they have grounds to charge him for the following offenses:
- Unauthorized possession of firearm
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Discharge firearm - recklessness
- Careless use of firearm, weapon, ammunition
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Firearm or weapon: possession contrary to prohibition order
- Breach of probation order (two counts)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
