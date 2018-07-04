

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for a man after a serious of inappropriate touching incidents throughout the Kitchener area.

They say the first incident took place on June 12 around 11:00 a.m. when police received a report of an unknown man approaching a woman in the parking lot of Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener and touching her inappropriately.

The woman was walking in the area when the man, who was riding a bike, approached her from behind, touched her, and then rode away.

Since then five similar reports have been received.

On June 13 around 4:30 a.m. a woman was walking in Alpine Plaza on Ottawa Street when a man came up behind her on a bike and touched her inappropriately before riding off.

On June 19 around 12:30 p.m. a woman was in the area on Mill and Queen Streets when a man rode up behind her on a bike and touched her.

Then police say on June 19 around 2:30 p.m. a woman was pushing a baby carriage in the area of Centreville Street and Jansen Avenue when a man approached her on a bike and touched her.

One June 29 there were two similar incidents one around 9 a.m. on Fairway Road and Wilson Avenue and a second around 11 p.m. of Mill and Queen Streets.

In several of the incidents police say the description of the suspect is similar.

He is described as white, in his 40’s to 50’s with short, buzzed salt-and-pepper hair.

Police are looking to identify and speak with him.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.