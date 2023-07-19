Police looking for man accused of exposing himself to children at Elmira park
Waterloo regional police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself at an Elmira park.
Police were called to Gibson Park around 2 p.m. on Monday for a reports of a man who had been screaming, knocked food out a parkgoer’s hand and then exposed himself as children played nearby.
The man is described as white, around 5-foot-4, with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a pink shirt and red plaid pants.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777.
