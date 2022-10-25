Police looking for items linked to ongoing homicide investigation

Brantford Police Service investigators are seeking help from the public to locate items associated with a recent, ongoing homicide investigation.

On Tuesday, police said the items “believed to be discarded” are linked to the investigation.

On Oct. 22, around 9:30 a.m., officers with the Brantford Police Service became involved in a homicide investigation in the area of Cayuga Street.

“The accused departed the area of Superior Street and Cayuga Street on foot and was later arrested in the area of Park Road and Chatham Street,” police said in a news release. “It is believed that the accused may have travelled along the Shallow Creek Trail and Glebe Farm Trail areas.”

Brantford police said on Saturday a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed.

The male victim – who police found at the scene with a stab wound – was transported to hospital. Despite efforts to save his life, he died from his injuries, police said.

The police investigation resulted in a four-hour search, which ended in the early afternoon.

Police said they believe the items that were discarded include a dark-coloured coat, a light-coloured checker patterned sweatshirt and a black hat.

Police are asking residents who live in the nearby area to search their property and contact police if any of the discarded items are located.

If items are found, police ask the public to not touch them, but to call police at 519-756-7050.

Police are asking anyone who may have information, or video footage from the area at the time of the incident, to contact Brantford Police Service.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant - Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

The attached photos are the items of clothing police are looking for.