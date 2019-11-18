

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





SIMCOE – Norfolk County OPP are searching for an ‘egging’ suspect caught on camera after a vehicle was reportedly vandalized for a seventh time.

Police say unknowns came to an address on Metcalfe Street South in Simcoe early in the morning of Nov. 13 and threw an egg at a parked vehicle.

A suspect was captured on video surveillance. They were described to police as wearing a blue-coloured jacked with the hood up covering their face.

Police say they later determined this was the seventh time the victim’s vehicle had been vandalized, but the first time it was reported to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.