A driver of a pickup truck fled the scene after they were involved in a collision with a sedan in Guelph.

Police responded to the call near the area of Gordon Street South and Clair Road around 4 p.m. on Friday.

The driver of the white Honda Civic was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The location of the black, GMC Sierra driver is still unknown.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.