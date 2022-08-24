Police look to identify three people in connection to Waterloo shooting

Waterloo regional police released photos on Wednesday night of three individuals that they’re looking to identify in connection to an shooting in Waterloo’s university district earlier this month.

On Aug. 6, officers were called to the scene in the area of Larch and Hickory Streets around 3:30 a.m.

A 21-year-old Waterloo man was reportedly found with gunshot wounds. He was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the shooting, police said they believed the incident was targeted.

The shooting is being investigated by members of service’s Major Crime Unit.

Investigators said they would like to identify and speak with the three people in the photos in connection to this incident.