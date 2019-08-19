Featured
Police look to ID man in connection to downtown sex assault
Police would like to speak to this man in connection to a sexual assault in downtown Kitchener. (@WRPSToday / Twitter)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 6:23PM EDT
Police are trying to identify a man in connection to a sexual assault that happened last week.
The incident happened Thursday at around 10:30 p.m. on King Street East in Kitchener.
On Monday, police released photos of a person who they'd like to speak to in this case.
He's described as being between 30 and 40 years old, standing around six feet tall and having a beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.