

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Police are trying to identify a man in connection to a sexual assault that happened last week.

The incident happened Thursday at around 10:30 p.m. on King Street East in Kitchener.

On Monday, police released photos of a person who they'd like to speak to in this case.

He's described as being between 30 and 40 years old, standing around six feet tall and having a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.