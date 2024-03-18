KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police locate missing Tillsonburg woman

    (Scott Miller / CTV London)
    Oxford OPP have located a missing woman from Tillsonburg.

    Police say the elderly woman was last seen on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m., near Bidwell Street and Washington Grand Avenue.

    Police provided an update on X at around 11:10 a.m. Monday that she had been located safe.

