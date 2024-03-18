Police locate missing Tillsonburg woman
Oxford OPP have located a missing woman from Tillsonburg.
Police say the elderly woman was last seen on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m., near Bidwell Street and Washington Grand Avenue.
Police provided an update on X at around 11:10 a.m. Monday that she had been located safe.
