Police locate missing 74-year-old man after search near Wilson Park
Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 2:54PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 13, 2021 3:48PM EDT
A file image of a Waterloo Regional Police car.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they've located a missing 74-year-old man after a ground search near Wilson Park in Kitchener.
The man had been missing since 10 a.m. Wednesday, where he was last seen near Fourth Avenue and Wilson Avenue.
A Command Post was set up in the area and a comprehensive ground search conducted and the man was located safely, police said in a tweet.