Police lay impaired driving charge following crash with WRPS cruiser

A 27-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he drove through a road closed sign and struck an police officer’s vehicle.

On Saturday, at around 12 a.m., Waterloo regional police were in the Homer Watson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive area of Kitchener investigating a separate hit-and-run investigation involving a pedestrian.

As a result, police closed Homer Watson between Pioneer and Old Carriage Drive.

Then around 2 a.m., an SUV drove around the road closed sign and struck a police cruiser.

No officers were hurt, but the SUV driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old Ingersoll man was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol, operation while impaired and dangerous driving.

The roads in the area were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

The investigation into both crashes is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to call police at 519-570-9777.