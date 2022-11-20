Police lay charges, search for other vehicles in Woolwich Township crash

A Cambridge man is facing impaired driving charges after police say he crashed his vehicle into a ditch in Woolwich Township – and investigators believe there were other vehicles also in the ditch that left the scene.

On Sunday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a media release indicating emergency crews were called to the Shantz Station Road scene near Vance Road around 12:15 a.m. on Friday.

WRPS say the driver of a blue BMW lost control, went into the ditch, and flipped onto the hood, but was not injured.

A 29-year-old Cambridge man was arrested and is facing two impaired driving charges.

WRPS also report there were other vehicles in the ditch at the time of the crash, including a black Honda Civic.

Any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the crash are asked to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.