Police lay charges following assault on LRT train

A man has been arrested and charged after regional police responded to a report of an assault on an LRT train near Fairview Park Mall on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a media release about the incident they say happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police said they responded to an altercation between a male and female and located the female victim, who was transported to a local hospital with minor physical injuries.

According to the release, the victim and accused are known to each other.

A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged with:

• Assault

• Assault causing bodily harm – strangulation

• Theft under $5,000

• Possession of stolen goods under $5,000

• Failure to comply with a judicial release order (two counts)

The man was held in police custody for a bail hearing.