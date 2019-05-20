

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP was able to get a birds-eye-view of some poor driving behaviour.

With the help of the Eurocopter EC135P2 of the OPP’s Aviation Services, police laid 100 charges from May 15-16.

Some of those charges include 76 speeders, three stunt drivers, three commercial motor vehicles following too close, one distracted driver, and three fail to move over for an emergency vehicle.

Nearby cruisers were used to intercept the drivers in the area of Hanlon Expressway between Hwy. 401 and Laird Road.

"This campaign is really about correcting poor behaviours that puts other driver's safety at risk," said Inspector Scott Lawson of Wellington County OPP.

The two-day effort was a part of the traffic initiative Canada Road Safety Week.