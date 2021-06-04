Advertisement
Police launch mischief investigation after $20K in damage caused at Palmerston business
PALMERSTON -- Police are investigating mischief at a Palmerston businesses after about 20 vehicle windows were smashed, causing around $20,000 in damage.
According a release from Wellington County OPP, unknown suspects entered the property sometime between May 28 and June 3 and smashed the windows and windshields out of the vehicles.
Fire extinguishers were allegedly used to cause damage to vehicles, which were all un-plated for either scrap, antique or for sale.
Police say fireworks were also set off in the area during that period of time and that a golf club that didn't belong to the business was also found on the property.
Officials pegged the damage at more than $20,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.