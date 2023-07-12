Police issue warning to auto shops in Cambridge after two break-ins

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is issuing a warning to auto shops in Cambridge after two were broken into in the last two weeks.

Police said one of the incidents happened at 3 a.m. on Monday and involved a person breaking into an auto shop in the area of Industrial Road and Bishop Street North. Police said a window was smashed and cash was stolen.

In another incident, police responded to an alarm at an auto shop on Eagle Street North on June 29, at 3:20 a.m. Police said someone cut a fence and smashed a window to get inside. Police said cash was also stolen in this incident.

Police are encouraging businesses to contact police if they receive an alarm notification. Police also suggest businesses secure their gates and have good lighting and cameras installed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.