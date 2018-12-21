

CTV Kitchener





A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Stratford man for serious weapons offences.

The Woodstock Police Service is looking for public assistance in locating Robert Tyler Pearson, 26.

Police say he is wanted on multiple serious offences involving a weapon.

He is described as white, five feet ten inches and 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a pink or salmon coloured jacket.

Police say he could be armed, and advised the public to call 911 immediately if seen.

No further information was given about the crimes in order to protect the victim’s identity.