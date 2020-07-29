KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing that sent one man to hospital on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a building on Columbia Street West near King Street around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

They say one man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries. He had multiple stab wounds, officials say.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said they'd identified Jordan Burrows, 31, as a suspect in the stabbing. They've issued a warrant for his arrest.

In a news release, police said Burrows is considered dangerous and shouldn't be approached.

Police tweeted early Thursday morning that they believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.