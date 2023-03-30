Police investigation underway in a Kitchener neighbourhood

Waterloo Regional Police are seen in the area of Erinbrook Drive and Rockwood Road in Kitchener on Thursday.

BREAKING | Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine

The Vatican on Thursday responded to Indigenous demands and formally repudiated the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' the theories backed by 15th-century 'papal bulls' that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today.

Pope Francis at Nakasuk Elementary School Square in Iqaluit, Canada, on July 29, 2022. (Gregorio Borgia / AP)

5 things to know for Thursday, March 30, 2023

A new grocery rebate designed to offset food inflation, amendments to legislation on Canada’s ban on foreign homebuyers, and Alberta’s premier was heard on a call with a COVID-19 protester. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Coyote encounter unnerves woman

    An evening walk along the trails of Westminster Ponds in southeast London, Ont. turned into a frantic scene for Denise Singh and her two dogs.

    Signage for Westminster Ponds located in London, Ont., as seen on March 29, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

  • Dogs 'dumped' in Huron-Perth

    More than a dozen dogs were abandoned across Huron and Perth Counties on March 23 and 24, and local dog lovers are furious about it.

  • Gender-affirming healthcare debated in Lambton County

    A debate over a provincial policy related to gender-affirming healthcare made its way to a small town council chamber in Lambton County Wednesday evening. While there was passion on both sides of the issue from those who filled the chamber, the majority of councillor members weren’t interested in tacking the issue.

  • Seven lives lost: The victims of the Old Montreal fire

    It's been two weeks since a major fire ripped through a heritage building in the heart of Old Montreal, killing seven people and forever altering the lives of families across the globe. For the families of those who died, the grieving process is only starting.

    Among the seven victims of a deadly fire in Old Montreal on March 16, 2023, are a neuroscientist, a renowned photographer and two teenagers from the Greater Montreal Area. (CTV News)

  • 18-year-old man shot late Wednesday night in Saint-Leonard

    A young man found wounded late Wednesday night in the parking lot of a shopping centre in northeast Montreal is believed to be the victim of an earlier shooting in the same area. Montreal police (SPVM) reported Thursday morning that the 18-year-old man's life was no longer in danger.

