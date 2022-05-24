Police investigation underway at McLennan Park in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are telling people to avoid McLennan Park in Kitchener as officers investigate a report of gunshots.

In a tweet posted at 12:23 p.m., police said there are no safety concerns, but asked the public to avoid the area.

There will also be an increased police presence in the area of Windflower Crescent and Windflower Drive, police said in a tweet posted just after 2 p.m.

The gunshots are believed to have happened on the evening of Monday May 23. Police believe it was a targeted incident.