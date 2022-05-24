Police investigation underway at McLennan Park in Kitchener

Police vehicles are seen at McLennan Park in Kitchener on May 24, 2022. Police vehicles are seen at McLennan Park in Kitchener on May 24, 2022.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver