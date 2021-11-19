Police investigation reports of suspicious man in Elmira

KITCHENER -

Reports of a suspicious man in Elmira has prompted a Waterloo regional police investigation.

Officials say an unknown man approached a young female about two weeks ago in the area of Church Street West.

On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m., the female was reportedly approached by the same man in the area of Mockingbird Drive.

Police say the suspect assaulted her and fled on foot. She was not physically hurt.

The suspect has been described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, six feet tall, clean shaven, wearing glasses, a black hooded jacket, black toque, black mask and black pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.