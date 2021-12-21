Police investigation prompts road closure in Brant County
An emergency road closure on Bishopgate Road in Brant County. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) (Dec. 21, 2021)
BRANT COUNTY -
Those driving in Brant County are being advised to avoid a police investigation.
OPP announced at 8 p.m. on Monday that travellers should avoid going southbound on Bishopgate Road and Powerline Road.
Firefighters could also be seen working at the scene of the emergency road closure.
Police have not released any details about the investigation yet, or stated when the road will reopen.