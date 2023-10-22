Kitchener

    • Police investigation on Kitchener trail

    Police tape blocks a portion of a trail in near Lawrence Avenue and Paulander Drive in Kitchener on Oct. 22, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Police tape blocks a portion of a trail in near Lawrence Avenue and Paulander Drive in Kitchener on Oct. 22, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police have taken down police tape that they used to block off a portion of a Kitchener trail Sunday morning, but haven’t said what officers were doing in the area.

    In a tweet posted at 10:01 a.m. Sunday, police warned there would be an increased officer presence near Lawrence Avenue and Paulander Drive.

    Police said more details would be released when available and asked anyone with information to contact them.

    Around 12:30 p.m., officers removed the tape.

    In an email, police said there is no concern for public safety.

    More to come.

