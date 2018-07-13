Featured
Police investigation in Preston
A huge police presence on Duke Street in Cambridge Friday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police initially tweeted that they were responding to a weapons call near Laurel Street, and officers were trying to “deescalate” a situation with a man inside a home.
A man and woman were seen leaving the residence around 11:15 a.m.
Police later said they were investigating an assault and the two people who exited the home aren’t suspects.
The incident is still under investigation.
Officers left the neighbourhood around 1 p.m.