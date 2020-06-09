KITCHENER -- Brantford Police are currently conducting an investigation at a home on Superior Street.

Police tape has been put up around the front the home and police vehicles have been parked on the street for several hours.

So far police have released no details about the reason for their investigation, only saying that they are still in the early stages and there is no risk to public safety.

CTV News spoke to neighbours who say they heard several disturbances at the home at around midnight last night and then again Tuesday morning.

“Around 2 o’clock in the morning I heard arguing, yelling, screaming,” says Logann Robinson. “I saw that two cop cars came and handled the situation. Everything was find for a couple of hours. And then around 5 o’clock in the morning, I heard more screaming and cops came again, handled it and then left. I wanna say, maybe around 11 a.m. today, we saw more cops and an ambulance, so that was kind of worrying. Then we saw more cop cars, and as soon as we saw the undercover cop with the assault rifle, we thought ‘okay, maybe this is more serious than we thought.”

This is a developing story…