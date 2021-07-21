KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after someone vandalized a Pride flag in Cambridge.

Officials said the damage was reported around 9:30 a.m. on July 18. In a news release, police said the vandalism occurred in the are of Wellington Street.

Sometime that night, unknown suspects went on the victim's porch and damaged the flag. Police say they're treating the vandalism as a hate-motivated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.